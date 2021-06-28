HDFC Bank to enhance digital banking experience

HDFC Bank is setting up a digital factory and an enterprise factory to roll-out new digital products and services in the future. The digital and the enterprise factory will also augment the bank’s IT infrastructure.

HDFC Bank is planning to hire up to 500 people over the next two years, from diverse backgrounds such as data analytics, AI, design thinking and cloud among others. The digital factory will build new business solutions riding on new tech applications and high resiliency and monitoring capabilities. This will be backed by the ability to support large volume growth and plan for upgrading technologies. The bank is also developing future ready IP technologies and moving to a cloud architecture in collaboration with niche technology companies, fintech and large IT companies..

The enterprise factory will upgrade legacy infrastructure, decouple existing systems and build its own capabilities by embracing open-source to build resilience and scale.

Parag Rao, group head, payments, consumer finance, digital banking & IT, said, “The Digital and Enterprise Factories will help us realise the strategy of running the bank, while building the bank for the future. We are poised to capitalize on opportunities that higher digital adoption will bring in India. Our endeavor is to provide seamless experience to our customers across all platforms, on the back of resilient infrastructure. Since inception, we have led the digital transformation of the Indian financial services sector and continue to invest in technologies to improve customer experience and enhance efficiencies.”