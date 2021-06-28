‘Always honour your commitments, even verbal ones’

A first generation entrepreneur, Shrikant B Parulekar, CMD, Astra Beton Pvt.Ltd., Madkai, started his concrete products business from scratch and went on to become a successful businessman. Parulekar is respected for his reputation as a manufacturer of quality innovative products. The company’s products are exported to over twelve countries. It has earned several awards including the MSME award for highest foreign exchange earner of Goa. He shares his business experience with Bhiva P Parab

Q. When did your initiation as an entrepreneur begin and how would you describe the journey?

After graduating as a civil engineer I worked on project sites for two years of which one and half year was in Qatar. After returning in 1982 I started as a civil engineering contractor for major electric installation projects like 110/33 kv substation, interstate HT transmission lines, underground cabling etc. In 1998 I set up a manufacturing unit at Madkaim Industrial Estate to make pre-cast concrete products. I could make high quality products and we earned a good name and substantial business in Goa.

During this time I happened to visit a construction related trade show at Frankfurt. This opened my eyes and widened my horizon. I came back with many ideas to explore new and innovative products. We developed a new product which is now exported to countries like Australia, New Zealand,Japan, Israel, Malta and the USA.

Q. What would be your advice to a budding entrepreneur?

Dale Carnegie is my guru. His book “How to stop worrying and start living” is my Bible. My advice to the next generation is to buy the book and read it again and again. Keep it beside the pillow. This will make things easy. Especially his advice, “ask yourself what is the worst that can possibly happen?” Prepare yourself mentally to accept the worst- if necessary. Then calmly try to improve upon the worst which you have already mentally agreed to accept.

Read books on business, biographies of business men, self-help books. Learn from others. Visit trade shows. Especially international trade shows. Your vision will expand. You will get many ideas and inspiration. Work on them. Improve upon them. And lastly never ever give up.

Q. The highs in the business are always celebrated, how did you cope with the lows?

In the 90s a Calcutta based company for whom I was working as a civil contractor for an electric substation went bankrupt. I lost Rs nine lakh. It was a big jolt to me. This was a princely sum in those days. My entire business collapsed and I was totally wiped out. We went to the court but nothing happened. It was totally devastating experience. My wife supported me. She was working as a medical officer with the Goa government. This was the only major setback I had in my entire business career.

I started exploring different business ideas. I started supplying material on the construction projects to the companies like L&T. It was one man show. In two years I recovered all the loss and was back on track.

Q. Mentorship a buzz word today, how important is it for a person starting in business?

Mentors do help. In business families the elders work as mentors for the young. A mentor is always helpful however I feel that the mentors advice should be taken as complementary to your own knowledge and thinking rather than a gospel.

Q. Did you have any mentors?

I did not have any mentors as such. However two business coaches with their training programmes and many biographies of entrepreneurs have helped me.

Q. Does a business family background help in having the right mindset for entrepreneurship?

The answer is no and yes. We were a lower middle class family. Not a business family. However my elder brother who is a civil engineer was the first in the family to start a contracting business. I was very young. The age difference between him and me is twenty years. His entering into a business might have germinated an idea in me to do something of my own. Usually in Goan middle class families, naukri is preferred over dhanda as dhanda is viewed as very risky.

Coming from business family background certainly helps. Take for example the Marwari community. Almost every Marwari is a businessman. For generation the families are in business. There is business environment in the house. You have mentors amongst the elders in the family. We have many Marwaris as our distributors. I am astounded to see the young boys with astute business sense, their ability to assess risk, the way they recover the debt. People like me lack these qualities.

Q. How important is it to start young if you want to be in business?

They say for investments “start early”. It is true for business too. But then one has to have enough on site experience in the trade. It is suicidal to start a business without in depth knowledge and experience of the trade. Example of Bill Gates dropping out from college and starting business is an aberration. In short it is always better to start early but not without proper and thorough experience of the trade.

Q. Which are the areas an aspiring entrepreneur should never compromise in business?

Credibility, always honour your commitments even verbal ones. Never compromise on the quality of your product and service. Think of long term loss rather than short term gain and never avoid phone calls from your creditors. Face them.’