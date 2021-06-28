Veteran journalist Lambert Mascarenhas dies at 106

CM, Shripad, Digambar condole death of Mascarenhas, who was freedom fighter, writer and first joint editor of The Navhind Times

Panaji : The noted freedom fighter, journalist and writer, Lambert Mascarenhas passed away at his Dona Paula residence on Sunday morning. He was 106.

The funeral will be held on Monday at the Taleigao cemetery.

Mascarenhas was the first joint editor of the first English daily in Goa ‘The Navhind Times’. He groomed many young journalists under his tutelage.

Born in Colva in 1914, he took a liking to literature and writing and graduated in English literature from St Xavier’s College in Bombay (now Mumbai).

The senior journalist began his career in the ‘Morning Standard’ in Mumbai. He then worked as a sub-editor at the ‘Bombay Sentinel’, under editor B G Horniman.

Mascarenhas later joined the ‘Onlooker’ as an assistant editor. Subsequently, he edited the ‘Goan Tribune’, which espoused the cause of Goa’s Liberation from the colonial Portuguese rule.

The senior scribe returned to Goa in 1961 upon its Liberation. He became the first joint editor of ‘The Navhind Times’.

He later established and edited the ‘Goa Today’ magazine.

Mascarenhas also contributed to India’s freedom movement. When at the ‘Goan Tribune’, he wrote numerous articles against the colonial regime in Goa and caught the attention of both Indian leaders as well as the Portuguese rulers.

When on a visit to Goa in 1948, Mascarenhas was arrested and jailed by the Portuguese for his articles. He was later released on bail and expelled from Goa.

The eminent journalist was also a renowned writer and authored several books including ‘Sorrowing Lies My Land’, ‘The First City’, ‘In the Womb of Saudade’, ‘The Greater Tragedy’ and ‘ Heartbreak Passage’.

Mascarenhas was honoured with Padma Shri in 2015 by the then president Pranab Mukherjee.

The state government bestowed upon him the highest civilian award of Goa – Gomant Vibhushan.

He also received the Laxmidas Borkar Memorial Award for Journalism in 2004.

During his sunset years, the veteran journalist expressed his disappointment over the way Goa had shaped after the departure of the Portuguese and openly lamented the deteriorating system.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over the passing away of Mascarenhas.

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that he was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Mascarenhas.

“His contribution to motherland will always be remembered,” Naik said in his condolence message.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat in his condolence message said, “Saddened by the passing away of veteran journalist, freedom activist and proud Goan, Padma Shri Lambert Mascarenhas. His contribution to Goa will always be remembered. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Goa Union of Journalists also condoled the death of Mascarenhas.