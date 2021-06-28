Garbage ‘invades’ Salcete beaches

Margao: Garbage came ashore on several beaches in Salcete taluka, prompting the local residents to get rid of the unwelcome ‘guest’ on Sunday.

Residents and visitors, who had come to the beaches at Benaulim, Varca and Zalor, saw garbage including plastic bags, cups, ropes, tree barks that were brought onto the shore by rough seawater.

Locals collected around 200 plastic bags from the Zalor and Fatrade beaches.

Speaking about the initiative, Carmona sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said, “We had tried to contact officials of the tourism department, the Environment Minister, Drishti Lifeguards as well as beach cleaning contractors. But there was no help… We collected around 200 bags and transported them to our material recovery facility for disposal. This is the first time that such a large amount of garbage was seen on the seashore.”

Varca sarpanch Crosly Charlton Lourenco called as unfortunate the situation at the beaches.

“It is really terrible to see the beaches littered with all the dirt and garbage. We all humans are responsible for it, and this is nature’s way of showing its anger. It is not the responsibility only of the government. We should not throw plastic and other waste into the ocean,” Lourenco said.