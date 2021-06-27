Centre raises alert over Delta+ variant

PTI

New Delhi/Chennai

The Union Health Ministry has warned that the Delta plus variant has increased transmissibility and urged states to take up immediate containment measures, including preventing crowds, conducting widespread testing as well as increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis in districts where the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has been detected.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh where some districts have this variant.

“The public health response, while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focussed and stringent. Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis,” the letter says.

The letter also asks the states to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

According to INSACOG, the Delta plus variant, which is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has characteristics like increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has registered its first death due to the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 with a person from Madurai succumbing to it, according to the state health department.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said three positive cases of the new Delta plus variant were identified of which two have recovered.

Maharashtra reported its first COVID death linked to the Delta plus variant on Friday.