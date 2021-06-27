Shop owner relieved of gold chain at Bandora

NT NETWORK

Ponda

In a chain-snatching incident reported at Bandora, an unknown person snatched a gold chain from the neck of a 66-year-old shop owner, on Friday night. The value of the gold chain is said to be around Rs 28,000.

As per information available, the incident occurred at Bandora near the panchayat building where a Khadpabandh-Ponda resident runs a general store. It was stated that a person, aged between 22 to 25 years, visited the general store asking for a marker pen and when the store owner got busy looking for pens, the accused snatched away the gold chain from the store owner’s neck and fled with his accomplice who was waiting at a distance on a scooter. In this matter, an offence has been registered against unknown person under sections 356 and 379 of IPC.

Further investigation is under progress. It may be recalled that in a similar incident at Curti-Ponda, two unknown thieves had snatched away a mangalsutra worth Rs 1.80 lakh from the neck of a 49-year-old shop owner in the month of April this year. In this incident, the victim woman, a resident of Gawthan-Priol, had sustained injuries to her ear during a scuffle between her and the thieves. The accused had visited the shop asking for chips packet and then snatched away the mangalsutra.