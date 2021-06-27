Police have been asked to act strictly against drug activities: South Goa SP

NT NETWORK

Margao

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on Saturday. The aim was to create awareness among the public on the dangers of drug abuse and encourage cooperation between the public and legal authorities in the fight against drugs.

With an effort to further spread awareness among the public, all South Goa district police stations conducted awareness campaigns within their jurisdictions and displayed awareness hoardings at all police stations and prominent public places.

According to a press note issued by South Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh, all PIs and SDPOs have been instructed to take strict action against any person found dealing in or consuming drugs and other psychotropic substances.

Goa being an international tourist destination, drug dealers have constantly tried to set up their business here. However, they have been constantly tackled through numerous raids and seizures, the SP said.

“Goa police have in fact broken the backbone of this illicit trade by seizing large quantities of drugs and arresting hundreds of drug dealers.

We, Goa police aim to end drug abuse in Goa and have implemented stringent measures to curb this menace. I urge the public to support us in this endeavour and report any drug-related activities in their vicinity,” says the press note.