Improve internet connectivity for benefit of rural students: Dhavalikar

Ponda

Raising concerns over online education, MGP’s senior leader and Marcaim MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has urged the state government to make proper arrangements of online education by improving internet connectivity in remote areas of the state and also by making smartphones affordable for poor students.

“Then only the government should implement online education,” Dhavalikar said at a press conference held at Bandora. He has given 15 days ultimatum to the Chief Minister to take proper decision over online education otherwise he said he will be compelled to protest at Azad Maidan, Panaji along with MGP leaders and parents.

According to Dhavalikar, remote areas of the state including many parts of Ponda taluka are having network issues wherein students are finding it difficult to attend their online classes.

Secondly, he said, many families are having financial issues and are not in a condition to purchase a proper smartphone for their children and, thus, children from such families are at the receiving end of online education.

“It is like taking Goa’s education system 50 years back when education was restricted only to cities and students from remote villages had to travel to cities to get proper education. By imposing online education, Goa’s education system has gone back to that era and students from remote villages are at the receiving end,” Dhavalikar said.

“The government should ensure that network coverage is improved in remote areas and students, who cannot afford a smartphone, should be assisted by the government by providing the same. Otherwise only selective students will have access to education and others, who don’t have proper facilities, will be left behind,” Dhavalikar expressed.

He also urged the government to hold offline exams for college students by vaccinating them as college students are above 18 years of age.

“Instead of cancelling the college exams, the government should consider holding the exams after one month by vaccinating all students first. Responsibility should be given to the colleges of ensuring vaccination of students and then exams can be held offline,” Dhavalikar stated.

Meanwhile, raising strong objection to government’s decision to appoint ‘financial’ consultant to guide the state over bringing in more funds under various centrally-sponsored schemes, Dhavalikar said it shows that Pramod Sawant-led cabinet has failed and, hence, seeking help of consultant.

In a video released to the press on Saturday, Dhavalikar claimed that for the first time in the history of Goa, the government has appointed a consultant for guidance on how to get funds from the Centre under various welfare schemes.

“This clearly shows that the cabinet ministers have no idea of their own department functioning and so also of central schemes,” he quipped, adding, the above decision reflects badly on the performance of the ministers.

He further said that during his tenure as a minister, each cabinet member was handling its department personally and coordinating with the concerned central ministry to get funds for the state’s development and welfare.

“The decision of the government is very unfortunate. If the consultant will play the role of a minister, why does the Chief Minister need a cabinet,” Dhavalikar questioned.