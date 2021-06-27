Govt to request HC to allow free movement of those fully vaccinated

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the government will soon request the High Court of Bombay at Goa to allow free interstate movement of those persons, who have been vaccinated with both doses of the anti-COVID vaccine, and are carrying related certificate with them.

“The government will make such a request to the court during its next corona pandemic-related hearing scheduled before the court,” the Chief Minister added, admitting that those who have received both doses of the vaccine should not be forced to carry the COVID-19 negative certificate when entering in Goa, as they are very much safe.

“However, these people will have to strictly follow the pandemic-related guidelines when in Goa,” he noted.

It may be noted that the High Court of Bombay at Goa had directed the state government to ensure that no one is allowed to enter Goa without a COVID-19 negative certificate.

In an exclusive interview with Goa 365 news channel, the Chief Minister also

expressed fear that those people in the state, who violate the pandemic-related guidelines during the relaxation period of the statewide curfew could usher in the third wave of the pandemic in Goa.

Admitting that such people are seen regularly crowding in markets, especially the fish markets, besides shops and other places, he said that these people could catch COVID-19 infection and further pass it on to under-18 children, if any, at their homes, who are yet to be vaccinated.

“Although the government is making all preparations to counter the third wave of the pandemic, it is now up to the people to lead a disciplined life and help the government in keeping the third wave of the pandemic away from Goa,” Sawant stated.

He also informed that the government, every day, is vaccinating 18,000 to 20,000 individuals in Goa, at around 200 centres, and intends to vaccinate 100 per cent Goans with first dose of the vaccine by July 31, 2021.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for the 2022 state assembly elections, and as of now feels that it can successfully contest these polls on its own.

“However, the decision as regards pre-election alliance of the BJP with other political parties, if any, would be taken by the central leadership of the party,” he observed.

Replying to a question, Sawant said that Congress would be the main opposition party for the BJP, at the forthcoming assembly elections.

“Although the Aam Aadmi Party is carrying out many activities in Goa, the party would find it difficult to come out with satisfactory performance at the 2022 state assembly election, as it has no leader in the state,” he opined.

On a parting note, the Chief Minister said that his main task now would be to complete all the ongoing projects in the state by December 2021, especially the health-related projects.