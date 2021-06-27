Delta variant found in 87% of Goa’s sample reports received

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Saturday received reports of 40 more samples that were sent for genome sequencing at the Pune-based National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS).

As per the details shared by the health services directorate, of these 40 reports, 38 are of the highly contagious Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, and two are of B.1.617.1 variant, which has been designated as Kappa.

Till date, 73 reports of the 122 samples from the second wave of the pandemic sent to NCCS have been received of which 64 samples (87.67 per cent) alone are of Delta variant and eight (10.95 per cent) are of Kappa. Only one sample has tested positive for the Alpha variant. The reports of the remaining 49 samples are still pending.

Speaking to this daily, state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said cases of the Delta plus variant have not been detected so far in Goa.

“The people who are testing positive for COVID-19 need to take precautions, as Delta’s transmissibility is extremely high compared to the other variants. So in a family, even if one member is positive for COVID-19, then all ought to isolate themselves and subsequently get tested for the virus,” he said.

Dr Betodkar said vulnerable groups including those with co-morbidities should seek medical attention, as they are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, stating that prediction cannot be made on how the new COVID-19 variant Delta plus will behave, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the battle against the pandemic is far from over.

Speaking during a felicitation function for healthcare and frontline workers at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) in Bambolim on Saturday, Rane said the government is putting in all its efforts to keep people safe from the pandemic.

“The battle against the pandemic is not over, that’s why we have been fighting for certain things. There are several guidelines coming from New Delhi on protocols like whether we need to have a genome sequencing machine here. We need to know what variant we are dealing with. The NIV (National Institute of Virology) is so overloaded that they are not able to give us test reports on time,” he said addressing the gathering.

Stating that there has been tremendous pressure on the state’s healthcare system since the last 18 months, the Health Minister said at present very little is known about the new Delta plus variant and hence it is extremely important to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Ironically, even as the Health Minister was speaking about importance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the norm of social distancing was thrown to the wind at the same function where he, along with Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes and St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira, in the presence of Dean of GMC Dr S M Bandekar, felicitated 2,000-odd

healthcare and frontline workers for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

As per the protocol, 50 per cent of the capacity was maintained in the auditorium where the heads of departments, senior doctors and GMC administration staff were accommodated. However, later, many people rushed in.

A scary scene was witnessed in the hall next to the auditorium where 800 to 1,000 people including resident doctors, security guards, housekeeping and other staff of the hospital, who were supposed to be felicitated by the Health Minister were made to wait, flouting the social distancing norms. The function lasted for over five hours.

In his speech, Rane mentioned that he was advised by the GMC administration to felicitate the healthcare and frontline workers in groups over a period of three consecutive days and added that it was he who insisted on completion of the felicitation in one day.