Curfew extended till July 5

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa government has extended the ongoing statewide curfew by another week.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that the state government has decided to extend the statewide curfew till 7 am on July 5.

In order to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, curfew has been imposed by the state government since May 9.

The curfew has now been extended for the sixth time.

Initially, after imposing a four-day lockdown from April 29 to May 3, the government imposed lockdown-like restrictions from May 3 to May 8 and later imposed a 15-day statewide curfew from May 9 to May 23.

While extending the curfew till June 28 in the last week, the government allowed shops including those in malls and the municipal markets to operate from 7 am to 3 pm every day.