Close watch being kept on COVID situation: CM

NT NETWORK

Sankhali

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Saturday, visited the Keri check post and inspected the COVID rapid antigen testing facility and reviewed the situation.

It may be noted that cases of Delta plus variant have been found in neighbouring states and in this view, the Goa government is on the

guard.

Taking note of the severity of the Delta plus variant, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to conduct screenings of the people entering via Goa border strictly and that no one should be allowed entry without proper testing.

“We are monitoring the situation and I have directed the concerned authorities to keep a close watch on the COVID situation,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the government has extended the curfew till July 5 in order to avoid any further threat of the COVID infection.