235 new COVID-19 cases detected

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state, on Saturday, registered 235 new cases of COVID-19, with the positivity rate of 7.82 per cent.

Five new deaths associated with the disease were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 3,032 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,65,883, of which 2,604 are active cases, while 1,60,247 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 139 cases, Vasco – 76 cases, Panaji- 133 cases and Mapusa – 87 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 137 cases, Bicholim – 56 cases, Pernem – 88 cases, Valpoi – 48 cases, Curchorem – 88 cases and Canacona – 136 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 40 cases, Betki – 55 cases, Candolim- 129 cases, Cansarvanem – 25 cases, Colvale – 38 cases, Corlim – 66 cases, Chimbel – 93 cases, Siolim – 92 cases, Porvorim- 104 cases, Mayem – 31 cases, Balli – 38 cases, Cansaulim – 58 cases, Chinchinim – 52 cases, Cortalim – 92 cases, Curtorim – 46 cases, Loutolim – 71 cases, Marcaim – 44 cases, Quepem – 90 cases, Sanguem – 84 cases, Shiroda- 64 cases, Dharbandora – 100 cases, Ponda – 175 cases and Navelim – 29 cases.