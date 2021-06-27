10,000 jobs to create extra burden of Rs 500 crore on state exchequer

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Even as the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is preparing to recruit candidates to fill the recently announced 10,000 jobs in various departments while eyeing the Goa Legislative Assembly elections, to be held in February-March 2022, it is learnt that the state treasury will have to bear an additional burden of over Rs 40 crore per month to pay the salaries of these employees once they are appointed on various posts.

It is a known fact that the financial position of the state is not healthy since the last 7 to 8 years. The state treasury has been hit badly following the ban on the mining industry and the situation has now worsened since over a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the announcement made by the Chief Minister on the occasion of the Goa Revolution Day on June 18 that the government will fill 10,000 posts in various departments in the next six months, a debate on the likely burden on the state treasury after the actual recruitment of candidates is obvious.

The debt of the state government has already crossed Rs 20,000 crore and the government has to avail a loan every month to pay the salaries of the existing employees, as there has been a revenue deficit over the years due to various reasons.

As per the information, the state government has more than 60,000 employees in departments, corporations and aided institutions including the contractual staff. Sources informed that currently the government needs around Rs 4,000 crore annually to pay the salaries of these employees. With 10,000 more vacancies to be filled, as announced by the Chief Minister, the state government has to make a provision for funds, which would be over Rs 40 crore for salaries every month and over Rs 480 crore

annually.

It is also pertinent to note that for almost the last five years there was no mass recruitment in the government departments after the ban on recruitment in 2016, which has been lifted recently.

Currently, a few departments including the police department have advertised posts. Further process is yet to take off.

As per the government’s plan, many departments will begin publishing advertisements for filling up the posts from July. However, there is a big question mark on whether it will be possible for the government to fill up these 10,000 posts in the next six months, as six to eight months are required to complete the process, right from inviting applications to issuing appointment letters to the selected candidates.

It is quite clear that the ruling BJP wants to attract the youth with the recruitments, as the state is heading towards the general assembly elections in the next six to eight months. However, there is no clarity on how the state government will manage the finances for these 10,000 vacancies.