Pak continues to remain on FATF’s grey list

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said it will fully cooperate with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and implement its new action plan within 12 months, after the global body against money laundering and terror financing retained the country on its ‘grey list’.

The FATF retained Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and asked Islamabad to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups, including Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. It also asked Pakistan to work to address its strategically-important deficiencies.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that FATF has given a new plan to implement it within 12 months to fix some issues related to money laundering. “The previous action plan was for counter-terrorism and the new one is for anti-money laundering,” Azhar said.

Azhar, who was addressing the media shortly after the FATF decision, said that the anti-money laundering plan will be much easier to tackle than the counter-terrorism one. The minister said that the government would implement the points mentioned in the anti-money laundering plan “in the next 12 months”.

Addressing a virtual press conference, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said the Pakistan government has failed to check the risk of money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing. Pakistan will continue to remain on “increased monitoring list”, the FATF president said. “Increased monitoring list” is also known as the ‘grey list’.