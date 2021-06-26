Now, govt to help farmers market organic produce

13,000 farmers trained in organic farming: Kavlekar

Panaji: Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, said that the state government has trained 13,000 farmers after forming 500 organic clusters covering 10,000 hectare of land in the state under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on organic clusters at the Secretariat on Friday, Kavlekar said that now the government will assist the farmers who have been registered and trained for promoting organic farming in the state for actual organic production and marketing of their products.

“The government has made a provision of Rs 50 crore for three years for promoting organic farming in Goa. 500 organic clusters were sanctioned by the central government to Goa in 2018. After taking over as the Agriculture Minister in 2019, I had immediately started work on organic clusters with the guidance of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and active support of the Secretary of agriculture and officials of the agriculture department,” he said.

Kavlekar informed that after appointing consultant agencies as per the central government’s guidelines, the agriculture department had started the work of creating organic clusters by registering farmers in all 12 talukas across the state.

“This year we have provided training to all 13,000 farmers on how to take up organic farming and what kind of manual is used for the plantation,” he said, adding, “Paddy, cashew and all locally grown vegetables and fruits would be promoted under organic farming.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he has a vision to make Goa healthy and farmers wealthy while promoting organic farming in the state and giving thrust on doubling the farmers’ income.

“We will be holding our next meeting shortly to work out a marketing strategy for organic agriculture products. In the last two years after understanding the problems faced by the farmers, the agriculture department has tried to resolve them before the actual production of organic produce begins,” he added.

Kavlekar further informed that the state government has sought permission for creation of another 500 organic clusters in Goa.