Marks tabulation policy document for Class 12 ready

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has prepared a policy document for tabulation of marks for the students of class XII, under the supervision of school-wise result committees, which will assist it in the declaration of the HSSC result tentatively on July 20, 2021.

The Goa Board has also arranged for online interaction with the heads of the higher secondary schools in the state on June 26 – for North Goa HSS from 10.30 am to 11.30 am and for South Goa HSS from 12 noon to 1 pm – for explaining them this policy.

Every school by June 29 will have to form a HSSC result committee chaired by the principal of the school, and consisting of a minimum four members. The members of the committee should be necessarily teaching class XII. In addition, one teacher from the neighbouring higher secondary school teaching class XII should be co-opted by the chairperson of the result committee as the external member. The result committee could also invite a teacher with IT background for full-time assistance in computation of marks. The Goa Board reserves its right to appoint external members on this committee. The result committee will discuss the said policy with all the members including special invitees. Thereafter a draft map will be prepared by the committee and subject-wise result of each class would be discussed with the concerned special invitee, and finalised. Each finalised result needs to be cross-checked by the special invitee, following which marks should be uploaded with the help of the IT teacher. The schools are also allowed to take decisions as per their ground situations.

The policy has given various parameters for carrying out the internal assessment of the class XII students. It also states that this assessment should be a composite measure that reflects the students’ performance in: school-based performance in class XII and class XI exams, and results of the performance in best three subjects out of the main 6/7 subjects in class X Board exam, duly moderated as per the policy.

As per the policy, class XII students are to be evaluated on average theory – external component – of best three performing subjects out of the main 6/7 subjects from class X, which will have weightage of 30 per cent, final theory component of class XI having 30 per cent weightage and unit test/ FR/ mid-term/ preliminary examination/ period test of class XII with 40 weightage.

The Goa Board has maintained that the internal assessment marks of the class XII students should be submitted to it by all the schools by July 10.

The policy also informs that the Goa Board will follow its policy of awarding sports merit marks and condonation marks which is in force, while preparing the final result.

The policy states that “As assessment has been done by the schools and the answer books have been shown/ handed over to the students by the schools, process of verification of marks, providing photocopy and revaluation scheme will not be applicable for session 2020-21.”

After declaration of results, the Goa Board will conduct supplementary examination for those students who are placed in ‘Needs Improvement’ category or who have withdrawn their application forms, as and when conditions are favourable to conduct the examination.

Furthermore, the private/ Industrial Technical Institute (ITI) candidates or repeater candidates, and candidates applying for improvement or marks shall have to answer Goa Board examination as and when the situation is favourable to conduct the same.

In the event of a candidate having objection regarding computation of marks in the result, she/ he may make a written application to the school concerned, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof. Such an application should necessarily be sent to the Goa Board by the concerned school within seven days from the declaration of the result.

The policy has given the list of taluka-wise coordinators to support the higher secondary schools in smooth implementation of the policy for tabulation of marks, for the students of class XII.

The Goa Board will soon upload on its website, the frequently asked questions as regards this policy along with their answers.