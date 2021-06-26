Madkaikar DA case: Lokayukta sends report to Governor on state’s failure to act

Panaji: Goa Lokayukta Justice Ambadas Joshi has sent a special report to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against the decision of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant not to register first information report (FIR) against Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The report has been sent under Section 16(3) of the Goa Lokayukta Act, which says if the Lokayukta is not satisfied and if he considers that the case so deserves, he may make a special report upon the case to the Governor for necessary action.

Activist Aires Rodrigues had filed a petition before the Lokayukta in June 2018, after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) failed to file an FIR against Madkaikar over Rodrigues’ complaint against the former power minister for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the complainant, Pandurang Madkaikar-owned Nikitasha Realtors Pvt Ltd, had on April 1, 2017, inaugurated a huge palatial bungalow at Old Goa, estimated to have cost around a whopping Rs 200 crore, while Madkaikar’s income-tax returns for the financial year 2015-16 had shown total income for the year as a mere Rs 1,44,389 and that of his wife Janita Madkaikar, a paltry sum of Rs 24,389.

Following a detailed investigation, former Goa Lokayukta PK Misra, had on September 15, 2020, ordered the ACB of state police to register an FIR against Madkaikar for alleged disproportionate assets and directed to start suo motu proceedings against the ex-SP of ACB for gross dereliction of duty.

However, the director of vigilance, in a compliance report on December 30, 2020, informed the Lokayukta that the chief minister, who is the competent authority in the proceedings, had rejected the recommendation but did not give any justification for rejection.

The former Lokayukta, after hearing all the parties, had found that the allegations indicated commission of a cognisable offence but he did not express any opinion on merit as to whether Madkaikar had assets beyond his known sources of income and he opined that it could only be revealed after careful investigation by an appropriate agency.

During an inquiry, counsel of Madkaikar had informed that the property belonged to a private company Nikitasha Realtors Pvt Ltd and being managing director of the company, Madkaikar was only allowed to stay in the bungalow.

The anti-corruption ombudsman had also observed that then chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma and ex-SP of ACB Priyanka Kashyap, both, entirely failed in discharging their duties in accordance with the law. He had even raised doubts over investigation into the matter stating that since Madkaikar belonged to the ruling party, there is no doubt that the ACB may become sluggish in its investigation.