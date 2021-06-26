Goa’s borders fortified to keep Delta+ variant at bay

2 pvt labs begin COVID testing at checkposts

Panaji/Sankhali: The state government on Friday heightened its surveillance in view of cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 being detected in the neighbouring states and started testing people arriving in Goa via the state’s road borders at Keri and Patradevi.

A senior officer at the directorate of health services told this daily that two private laboratories have been roped in by the government and entrusted with the responsibility of conducting rapid antigen-based COVID-19 test on persons who arrive at the borders to enter Goa without the COVID negative certificate.

Stating that testing has begun at Keri and Patradevi, the official said facilities are being set up also at the Pollem, Mollem and Dodamarg checkposts. He further said that if everything goes as per the plan, there is a high possibility that testing may begin at Pollem by late Friday evening.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the government will ensure that stringent monitoring is undertaken at the state borders and added that necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned officials by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“We need to ensure that our borders are secure to prevent the variant from entering the state of Goa. Till date, no cases of Delta Plus variant have been found. Hon’ble CM & myself have been constantly monitoring the situation on the ground to fight this pandemic unitedly,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the rapid antigen-based COVID-19 testing began at the Dodamarg checkpost on Friday evening.

People entering Goa from other states are being tested at the checkpost by a dedicated team. Mamlatdar of Bicholim taluka Pravinjay Pandit inspected the checkpost area on Friday and made arrangements for the logistics support required.