Drug peddlers now using novel ways to evade cops

AMRESH PARAB | NT

Panaji: A person picks up a cigarette packet lying at the base of a pole along a roadside…some metres away from a kiosk. The packet seemed to be empty but contained drugs. The money was already paid electronically and the drug peddler was not physically present to hand over the contraband or collect the payment.

This is one of the unique techniques used by drug peddlers or dealers, who always try to dodge the police or other enforcement agencies, said a police officer, who has been a part of various drug raids.

“The drugs could be packed in any other packet or plastic and so on. The packet is thrown at a location discreetly and its photo is sent to the perspective buyer on a messaging app,” said the police officer. He further said, “The buyer also sends money via a mobile app. Subsequently, the packet is picked and the deal is complete.”

The location is chosen by the drug peddler and after placing the packet discreetly at the location, there are possibilities of the drug peddler waiting near the place to confirm that the packet is picked up by the prospective customer, said the police officer.

According to police, the drug peddlers or dealers rely heavily on technology these days. They are also aware of certain loopholes in law, which could help them if they are caught in a drug case.

Explaining one of the loopholes, a police officer said if an accused is caught with commercial quantity, it becomes a non-bailable offence and hence difficult to obtain bail. “However, in the case of variable and small quantities, it is a bailable offence,” he said.

Referring to the quantities, the officer explained: “For example charas of 1 kg and above is commercial quantity. Similarly, cocaine of 100 grams and above, heroin of 250 grams, ganja 20 kg and so on are commercial quantities. Commercial quantity varies from contraband to contraband. The drug peddlers/dealers know this very well. As such, they mostly deal in smaller quantities. So even if they are caught, they can get early bail in the case.”

He opined that if some substance is banned, there should be no question of its quantity.

Since January this year, the Goa police have arrested 55 accused and drugs worth over Rs 1.16 crore has been seized. Police said 55 cases were booked in which 48 Indian nationals and seven foreign nationals were arrested and over 48 kg of different types of drugs seized. Police said their focus is on rooting out the drug dealers and suppliers.

Referring to the drug raids, police said Arambol is slowly developing as a hotbed for drug activity. The Pernem police and the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Goa police have booked a number of cases in this region. The crime branch police too have booked cases in Arambol area.

June 26 is observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.