Calls made for better working conditions for seafarers

Margao: Under this year’s theme of ‘fair future for seafarers’, Seafarers Day was celebrated on Friday with a call to prevent criminalisation of seafarers while also calling on resolving pending issues.

The Goa Seamen Association of India (GSAI) on Friday held a function to celebrate the day while also felicitating senior seafarers and those who had made a switch to farming during the pandemic.

President of Maritime Union of India Captain Elborne D’Silva, who was the guest of honour at the function said, “There are many seafarers who have been arrested unfairly and held in prison for years without proper investigations and legal proceedings in other countries.”

Principal of the Seascan Maritime Foundation Freddy Nunes, who was the chief guest at the function said, “Seascan has till date trained 9,000 students in the field of Maritime education and simultaneously provided over 1,000 students with STCW courses in their organisation.”

Speaking on the occasion, GSAI president Frank Viegas said, “Thousands of seafarers are still working at sea and many are facing financial difficulties. We urge and advocate for a higher standard of working condition for seafarers. We also urge central and state governments to address the pending issues. like debarment of CDC and roll out of COVID vaccination on top priority.”

Govt announces pension scheme for seafarers

Panaji: On the occasion of International Day of Seafarers, the Goa government has announced the launch of new pension scheme for Goan seafarers.

Announcing the scheme on Friday, the Chief Minister said that under the scheme, a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month will be provided to retired seamen.