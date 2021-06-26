Statewide curfew to be extended

Panaji: The government will extend the ongoing curfew in Goa in view of the threat of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus hovering over the state.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday informed pressmen that the curfew currently in force across the state would be extended further.

“The curfew, which is in existence till June 28 will be further extended,” Sawant said after a programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party held in the city. He, however, did not provide any details as to how long the curfew would be extended. Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the state, the government has now de-notified all the government hospitals from their status as COVID hospitals, except the super-specialty block of the Goa Medical College and the South Goa District Hospital, which shall continue to be the government COVID hospitals.

“All OPDs would now commence their operations as normal,” he informed.

The Chief Minister also said the de-notified government hospitals shall shift their COVID-19 patients to either the super-specialty block of the GMC or the South Goa District Hospital at the earliest.

Replying to a question, Sawant said the government has started screening of persons, who are entering Goa via the Sindhudurg-Goa border. “The suspected persons would be kept in isolation,” he added, informing that the work for setting up a testing facility for various variants of coronavirus in Goa has started.