Tour operator shifts gear to mango selling

NIRGOSH GAUDE |NT

Ponda: The coronavirus pandemic has not been able to derail the life of this tour operator from Kavlem, as he has taken a new ‘avatar’ after the pandemic threw his travel business out of gear. He has started selling exotic local mangoes, and has been making a killing in the new venture.

The journey of Rahul Naik as the owner of the Exotic Tours and Travel had been smooth. On an average, he would arrange around 20 tours every year, taking around 1000 people on tours, especially college students.

Besides the travel agency, Naik was also involved in the event management.

Everything had been going seamlessly for Naik and his travel agency till February 2020.

But the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic brought down his tour business.

“I did nothing for the first two months, and continued living off my savings, hoping for the COVID situation to improve. As days passed and the pandemic situation started getting worse in the country as well as the state, I decided to do something for a living,” he says.

It was the month of May and mango season had been at its peak. People were hesitant to get out of their houses due to the lockdown and the COVID fear. Getting good quality mangoes was difficult for the people.

Taking a note of the same, Naik decided to sell Goan Mankurad variety of mango, delivering the fruit at customers’ doorsteps. His uncle was there to help him in the new venture.

Naik decided to make the most of the social media to advertise the produce.

The initiative was new in Ponda; it clicked and attracted customers from Ponda taluka.

Naik sold around 8,000 mangoes in May and June last year. In the process, he found a foothold in the business and made profits.

After the mango season got over, he explored other avenues and even dabbled in selling inverters. Naik also helped friends in their businesses.

He says the money earned from selling the mangoes helped him see through for three months.

And to his luck, after the Ganesh Chaturthi, the tour business was seeing a turnaround.

By the end of December 2020, the travel agency came to life, and Naik restarted arranging tours to neighbouring states.

But the second wave of the pandemic threw his business off the track once again.

“The pandemic-induced restrictions hit hard the tour business this time as well. However, I was prepared to resume selling mangoes. I had more ideas… I wanted to expand my reach,” Naik explains.

When the mango season began, he commenced exploring market beyond Ponda. He turned to the social media advertising the fruit, and assigning days of the week for certain places. He started taking the fruit to Marcel, Porvorim, Mapusa and Sankhali.

Naik says that he purchased exotic local mangoes, which fetched good prices and commended demand.

Besides the home delivery of the fruit, Naik also sold the mangoes along the roadside and outside the marketplaces. As the business started picking up, he roped in his brother to sell the fruit along the roadside at Kalvem.

Naik says that during this mango season he sold over 18,000 mangoes in different parts of the state and earned a huge profit.

Happy with his mango selling business, Naik now wants to focus on selling the king of the fruits every year.

He has set his sight on selling the Mankurad variety only, and with more professionalism and at a higher scale.