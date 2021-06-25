Centre seeks inputs on new draft Indian ports bill

Panaji: The central government on Thursday assured the coastal states, including Goa, of considering their suggestions on the new draft Indian ports bill 2021.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya during a virtual meeting of the Maritime State Development Council directed the states to submit suggestions on the new draft Indian ports bill 2021 in writing to the Union ministry, assuring that the suggestions will be factored in by the Centre.

Following Mandaviya’s instructions, the captain of ports department wrote on Thursday evening to stakeholders, including the shipyard owners association, the barge owners association, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, asking them to send their suggestions and objections within seven days. It is pertinent to note that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently opposed the new draft Indian ports bill 2021 and wrote to his counterparts in eight maritime states, seeking support to oppose the particular bill.

Stalin’s apprehension is that the powers of the state, particularly powers to plan, develop, regulate and control minor ports will be transferred to the MSDC.

According to the existing Indian Ports Act, 1908 most of these powers rest with the states.

A senior officer in the state government said the draft bill indicates that the Centre intends to convert the MSDC into a regulatory body, which is currently just an advisory body.

He said the state will carefully discuss and deliberate every point of the new draft Indian ports bill.

The officer said that inputs of the stakeholders will be compiled and reviewed and then a report will be prepared, which will be sent to the state government for approval before submitting it to the Centre.