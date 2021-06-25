PM focuses on grassroots democracy in J&K

Modi holds meeting with top political leaders from J&K, says assembly polls in UT after delimitation of constituencies

New Delhi: Nearly two years after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs and revocation of its special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with top political leaders from the erstwhile state, and said the Centre’s priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy there for which delimitation has to happen quickly so that polls can be held.

Modi’s Jammu and Kashmir outreach also saw the Prime Minister conveying to the 14 political leaders from the Union territory during their face-to-face meeting here that he wanted to end the ‘Dilli ki duri’ as well as ‘Dil ki duri’ (distance from Delhi as well as distance of hearts) with Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed prolonged spell of militancy and unrest. The participants at the three-and-a-half hour long high-level meeting included four former chief ministers.

Official sources said the Prime Minister appreciated the cordial atmosphere of the talks and the frank exchange of views.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the meeting, tweeted to say the delimitation exercise and holding of peaceful elections in the Union territory are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.

Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister and leader of the National Conference, said Modi and Shah assured that they were committed to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

“The takeaway from the meeting was that the Prime Minister said that he wanted to remove ‘Dil ki duri and Dilli ki duri’ but I as well as other leaders are sure that one meeting is not enough for the same. However, a process has begun,” Omar said. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

In a series of tweets, Modi said the deliberations were an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive Jammu and Kashmir where all-round growth is furthered.

“Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it was the biggest strength of Indian democracy that people can sit across a table and exchange views.

“I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth, who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled,” he said.

This is the first interaction between the top leadership of the Union government and mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked its special status provided under Article 370 and bifurcated the border state into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Official sources said the Prime Minister noted with great satisfaction that the meeting’s proceedings reflected commitment to the territorial integrity of the nation and the Constitution of India. This reinforced belief in the strength of India’s democracy.

Shah said the meeting was held in a very cordial environment. “Everyone expressed their commitment to democracy and the Constitution. It was stressed to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said in another tweet.

Besides Omar, the other former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who participated in the discussions were Farooq Abdullah of the NC, Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Four former deputy chief ministers were in attendance too – Congress’ Tara Chand, People’s Conference leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig and BJP’s Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta.

Farooq Abdullah urged Modi to work towards building trust in Jammu and Kashmir by ensuring that its full statehood is restored.

Talking to PTI, Farooq said his party National Conference would continue to challenge through legal and constitutional means the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

“There is a loss of trust which needs to be restored immediately and for that, to begin with, the Centre should work for restoration of complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” said Farooq, who is a Lok Sabha member.