Move on unused govt school buildings raises questions

Panaji: The recent decision of the state cabinet to hand over around 50 to 60 unused government school buildings for use to non-profit and social institutions at a nominal rent, under a government scheme could come under legal scanner as several fundamental questions have been raised about it.

A per this decision, these schools will be provided to non-profit/social institutions on a lease for 30 years at a licence fee of just Rs 200 per month, if the school is in good condition and at Rs 50 per month, if it is in a dilapidated condition.

Incidentally, the finance department had refused to give concurrence to this scheme as the lease rate of Rs 200 is below par. It had asked the education department to take related decision with the cabinet approval.

In fact, the scheme, initially introduced in 2012 by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was closed in 2018 after the then chief secretary passed an adverse remark on the same, stating that this scheme would not work since many of the government schools stood on lands donated to the government on specific condition of using it for educational purpose.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last year directed the education department to rework on this scheme for its reimplementation.

Sources from the education department told this daily that earlier, many of the unused government schools were handed over to either the department of health or department of women and child to set up health facilities and balwadis/anganwadis, respectively.

“However, many of such schools are also being used to set up election booths during polls,” the sources observed, maintaining that once they are handed over to private parties, the same could no more be used for this purpose.

Furthermore, the handing over of the unused government schools to private parties necessarily need to follow a bidding process, as per the rules and regulations.

The government will face legal problems if these premises are handed over to whomever the government desires.

The objectives of this scheme, which was given a green signal by the state cabinet, include better use of the unused school premises, providing infrastructural support to the registered non-profit educational institutions for running the institution, provision of friendly and conducive space for conducting social, educational, economical and cultural activities, and alleviating the problem of accommodation and associated problems faced by the registered educational institutions.

Incidentally, the institutions applying for allotment of schools under the scheme for the purpose of creating infrastructure need to give proof of it being financially sound to incur cost of the proposed infrastructure and its subsequent maintenance.

For this purpose, a certificate from a registered chartered accountant indicating availability of funds equal or more than 50 per cent of proposed expenditure, with the institution is required to be submitted.