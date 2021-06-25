‘Ease of doing business’ losing steam at GIDC, says industry

Panaji: The COVID-19 crisis has slowed down the ‘ease of doing business’ reform at the Goa Industrial Development Corporation, according to the Goa industry.

Several owners of industrial units on Thursday claimed that the effort is losing the impetus with the GIDC failing to deliver on its promise of single-window clearance.

“The corporation is unsuccessful in facilitating investments to the state to aid economic recovery,” said unit owners while speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’.

They said the GIDC’s online services have mostly been offline during the ongoing pandemic, which has made obtaining approvals and clearances time-consuming.

“The corporation could not switch to the digital mode of doing work and made slow progress in online service,” the unit owners complained.

The GIDC has about 17 services that are available online. These include online transfer of plot, services relating to water bill, lease, house tax payment, NOC for cutting trees, surrender of plot, among others. However, in reality most of the work continues to be done manually by officers of the corporation.

Goa State Industries Association president Damodar Kochkar believes that the corporation is short on manpower and not geared for online services.

“The staff find it easier to do the work manually because they lack training and also the proper infrastructure. They are facing Internet connectivity issues and need to be equipped with proper laptops,” he said.

In January this year, the GIDC in a significant step towards ‘ease of doing business’ standardised the operating procedure for issuing of construction licence and occupancy certificate to unit owners, both of which should be provided within 30 days and 40 days respectively. According to local industrialists, the GIDC continues to encounter hitches in achieving seamless service in granting construction licence and building occupancy certificate.

“As numerous government departments are involved in granting construction licence, the corporation is finding it difficult to provide the service though it is trying to resolve the issue,” the unit owners explained.

The state’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking in 2020 slipped five places from 19th to 24th position despite IT reforms and a 90 per cent compliance score in the business reform action plan of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, which releases the ranking.

In comparison, less developed states like Uttar Pradesh improved their ease of doing business’ position.

In September 2020, when the drop in the state’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking was revealed, unit owners had blamed the GIDC as one of the reasons for the poor showing.

The Goa industry had viewed the slide as a very worrisome trend, asking the GIDC to pull up its socks to become “business-friendly”.