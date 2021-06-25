BJP asks its leaders not to announce candidature

Panaji: Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not endorse the self-declaration by some of its leaders as regards the candidature for the 2022 state assembly elections, the Goa unit of the BJP on Thursday said that none can declare their own candidature for the polls, as the party has its procedure and system in place to finalise the nomination.

State BJP president Sadanand Tanawade told media persons at the city BJP headquarters that the state election committee of the party recommends the shortlisted candidates for the elections, and the parliamentary board of the party then finalises the candidates based on this recommendation.

“Even I don’t have power to declare the candidates,” he maintained, pointing out that the leaders of the party should immediately stop announcing their own candidature, as this is not in the interest of the party.

Those BJP leaders who have staked claim to candidature for the assembly polls include Ramesh Tawadkar, Michael Lobo and even former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Former state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar is also in this race.

Tanawade admitted that in some constituencies there could be more than one aspirant for the BJP candidature, which is resulting in these leaders announcing their own candidature in haste.

“At one time, the BJP had to scout for candidates to contest the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, now it is altogether a different situation,” he observed. The state BJP president also said that its local leaders lobbying for the candidature for the assembly polls is one thing, while some leaders already announcing their candidature is something that does not go with the decorum of the party.

He also maintained that the exercise of shortlisting of party’s candidates for the particular election is yet to begun.