Western Bypass: NGT forms panel to probe green norm ‘violations’

Panaji: The western bench of the National Green Tribunal has constituted a ten-member joint committee to inquire into a plea which has alleged violations of environmental norms in the construction of 2.75-km stretch of the Western Bypass that passes through Benaulim village.

The five-member bench headed by Justice A K Goel has directed the committee to hold a meeting within two weeks and visit the site at the earliest.

The green watchdog has asked the panel to take stock of the situation, prepare an action plan and execute it.

Asking the joint committee to submit an action taken report within three months through email, the NGT bench has listed the matter for further consideration on November 10.

The ten-member joint committee is drawn from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the Goa State Pollution Control Board, the Goa State Biodiversity Board, the Goa State Wetland Authority, the PWD, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, the South Goa district magistrate, the water resources department, the National Wetland Authority and the principal chief conservator of forests, Goa government.

The green court has maintained that the GSPCB and the SEIAA will function as nodal agencies for coordination and compliance.

The NGTs order came during the hearing of a plea by Royla Fernandes, who alleged destruction of wetlands/khazan lands, farmlands, and water bodies in the construction of the balance stretch of Western Bypass passing through the villages from Seraulim to Benaulim, which is 2.75 km from the wholesale fish market road at Seraulim to the Varca road.

The bypass is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 173 crore by the PWD through M/s M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd, which is one of the respondents in the matter.

The tribunal in its order has referred to the inspection reports of the water resources and agriculture departments related to the non-compliance of environmental norms and damages caused to water bodies and farmlands by the contractor in the road construction.

The NGT bench has said the construction of the road in question should be consistent with the principle of sustainable development i.e. adopting safeguards for protection of wetlands, water bodies and other environmental resources.

“While construction of a road may be a necessity, such construction should not result in destruction of biodiversity and other environmental resources, including water bodies and wetlands. Floodplains of the river Sal also need to be protected. The studies referred to in the application support the need for such protection,” the green watchdog has observed.