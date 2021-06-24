Rs 34.97-lakh DA case against central govt employee

Panaji: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a Rs 34.97-lakh disproportionate assets case against Prakash Chandra Lodwal, an assistant director posted at the Employees State Insurance Corporation’s regional office in Panaji.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation comes under the Union labour and employment ministry.

According to the CBI, Lodwal allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, both movable and immovable in his name and in the name(s) of his family members, to the tune of Rs 34,97,612 during the check period from May 18, 2009 to March 31, 2021. The CBI said that it was informed by a reliable source that Lodwal enriched himself illicitly and amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the CBI, considering the income of Rs 96,89,105 and the expenditure of Rs 62,73,475 during the check period, Lodwal should have likely savings of Rs 34,15,630.

However, he is found to have amassed assets worth Rs 69,13,242 in his own name and in the name(s) of family members, the CBI maintained, adding that the accused is in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 34,97,612.

The CBI, which conducted a raid at Lodwal’s residence at Old Goa, has registered an FIR against him under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

PI Sandeep Haldanker is investigating the case under the supervision of SP, C B Ramadevan.