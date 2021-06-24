Monsoon session of state assembly to begin on July 28

Panaji: The monsoon session of the state legislative assembly will be held from July 28. Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the exact number of days of the session will be announced later, following deliberation with Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

He further said that a full-fledged budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be passed during the monsoon session of the assembly, as the government is presently managing with a vote on account, which has its limitations.

In March, earlier this year, the budget session of the state legislative assembly was cut short by over two weeks and adjourned till July 19, after the state election commission declared the schedule for the second phase of the municipal elections, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

All pending business of the House, which had been listed for the coming days, including the discussion on the budgetary demands and the private members’ bills submitted by the Opposition, was decided to be taken up for discussion and consideration in July, during the monsoon session of the House.

The Chief Minister had presented a revenue-surplus state budget of Rs 25,058.65 crore on March 24, this year, which was 19 per cent more than the budget outlay for 2020-21.