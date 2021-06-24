Two cases of Delta Plus variant in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Two cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. Apart from them, one sample sent from Tamil Nadu to the National Centre for Biological Sciences here too was found to be Delta Plus variant.

“As of June 23, another COVID-19 Delta Plus variant has been found in Karnataka. One case was found in Mysuru yesterday and today another case in Bengaluru has been found. This makes it a total of two cases in Karnataka,” Sudhakar said.

The patient in Bengaluru is isolated and being treated, he added.

Regarding the Mysuru patient, he said, “In Mysuru, one patient is infected with Delta Plus variant, whom we have isolated but he is asymptomatic and none of his primary and secondary contacts have it. That is a good sign,” Sudhakar told reporters.

The minister said the state government is carefully monitoring the emergence of new variants and it has decided to set up six genome labs in the state.

“Wherever we have suspicion, we are doing genome sequencing. We are doing random checks of five per cent of the total samples checked,” Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra COVID-19 taskforce member Dr Shashank Joshi on Wednesday said there is no sufficient data available to be alarmed about the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of coronavirus.

He also said people need to adhere to COVID prevention guidelines and wear masks, avoid crowds and get vaccinated.

Notably, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said 21 cases of the Delta Plus variant, considered highly infectious, have been found in the state so far, including nine in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Dr Joshi in a tweet on Wednesday said, “Variant of concern, vaccine and Panic. Delta Plus variant of concern does not have sufficient data to be alarmed except that we must continue our strict COVID-appropriate behaviour with double mask, avoid crowds and continue vaccination.” “Delta Plus virulence unknown, transmission may be more,” he added. The new Delta Plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave.

Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta Plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.

Some cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID have also been found in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

India is among the 10 countries where the Delta Plus mutation has been found so far, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.