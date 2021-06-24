State steps up screenings at borders over Delta Plus scare

No cases of Delta Plus variant in Goa, says CM

Panaji: Stating that the government has stepped up the COVID-related screenings at the borders, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the government is closely monitoring the situation as regards the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus since a case of this variant has been detected in the neighbouring district of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

“Samples from four testing sites namely the Goa Medical College, the North Goa District Hospital, the Victor Hospital and the South Goa District Hospital are being sent to the Pune-based laboratory every 15 days on a regular basis,” he disclosed, maintaining that altogether 26 cases of Delta variant were found in Goa during the second wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, no cases of Delta Plus have been detected in the state as yet, he claimed.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said that separate guidelines have not been received from the Centre about the Delta Plus variant.

“However, screening of people at the borders has been stepped up,” he informed, pointing out, “We have started with testing and isolation of suspects who arrive from outside to Goa.”

Stating that now the focus would be more on Sindhudurg-Goa border, Sawant said the government has approached a few private players to set up labs at the borders.

“As of now, no private player has shown any interest in the same,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also stated that he is checking on the feasibility of setting up a testing facility of various variants of coronavirus in Goa. “Presently, only seven to eight such testing facilities exist in the country,” he observed. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has decided to extend the term of the COVID-related purchase committee till June 30, 2021, with a member of the finance department added to this committee.

It was also informed that Goa is heading towards becoming a Rabies-free state under the Mission Rabies programme, with not a single case of rabies infection reported in the state in the last three years.