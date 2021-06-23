Gupkar alliance leaders to attend PM’s meeting

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, said alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah.

The announcement came after PAGD leaders met at Abdullah’s Gupkar Road residence here on Tuesday to discuss the Centre’s invitation to leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have received the invitation from the Prime Minister and we are going to attend (the meeting),” Abdullah, who was flanked by other leaders of the alliance, told reporters after the meeting.

Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss the future course of action for the Union territory.

The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into Union territories on August 5, 2019.

The PAGD chairperson said the alliance was confident that it would be able to put its stand before the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister during the meeting at New Delhi. Asked what would be the stand of the alliance, Abdullah said, “You all know our stand and there is no need to repeat it.” “Whatever our stand was, is still there and will be there,” he added.

Various constituents of the PAGD have approached the Supreme Court with a petition asking for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its statehood.

The PAGD is a six-party alliance of mainstream parties, which came into existence after the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.