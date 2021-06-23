State’s COVID death count crosses 3,000 mark

11 more succumb to deadly virus in state

Panaji: With 11 more deaths linked to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, the state, on Tuesday, crossed a grim milestone of 3,000 COVID-19 deaths. Goa recorded 303 more COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate of 7.02 per cent, taking the tally of active COVID-19 cases to 2,920.

Till date, the pandemic has claimed 3,008 lives in the state, which include 795 persons who passed away during the previous peak of the pandemic, and 2,213 patients who succumbed to the deadly disease during the current second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of these 2,213, a total of 1,481 patients alone died in the month of May this year.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,64,957, of which 2,920 are active cases while 1,59,029 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 173 cases, Vasco – 101 cases, Panaji- 160 cases and Mapusa – 88 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 143 cases, Bicholim – 69 cases, Pernem – 78 cases, Valpoi – 57 cases, Curchorem – 104 cases and Canacona – 135 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 34 cases, Betki – 62 cases, Candolim- 107 cases, Cansarvanem – 13 cases, Colvale – 53 cases, Corlim – 87 cases, Chimbel – 131 cases, Siolim – 104 cases, Porvorim- 88 cases, Mayem – 48 cases, Balli – 48 cases, Cansaulim – 66 cases, Chinchinim – 59 cases, Cortalim – 107 cases, Curtorim – 52 cases, Loutolim – 69 cases, Marcaim – 72 cases, Quepem – 81 cases, Sanguem – 81 cases, Shiroda- 75 cases, Dharbandora – 89 cases, Ponda – 256 cases and Navelim – 30 cases.