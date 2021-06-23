Reluctance to pay for broadband keeping villagers disconnected

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

Panaji: Although internet connection is virtually a necessity in the state as people work from home and online classes are being conducted by schools, reluctance by villagers and people living in remote hamlets to pay for the service is keeping internet availability low in the rural areas.

Speaking to this daily on Tuesday, a senior government source said the other reasons why residents in villages are unwilling to avail the internet connection service are lack of electricity to charge the devices and poor network quality.

He said residents in rural areas do not need internet constantly. “They use it for online classes for their school-going children. With lesser number of subscribers in remote areas, coupled with low frequency of usage by the customers, the Goa Broad Band Network (GBBN) is finding it unviable to do the last-mile connectivity – the fibre to the home (FTTH) connection,” said the senior government official.

The cost of laying underground broadband fibre cable is Rs six to Rs 10 per km and with no assured traffic, GBBN finds it difficult to recover the one-time installation cost in rural areas, said the source.

To offset the problem, the government is setting up Wi-Fi hotspots in 190 panchayats across the state. Of these, six Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed as a pilot project in the villages of Netravali in Sanguem, Cotigao in Canacona, Sancordem in Sanguem, Sanvordem, Valpoi, Tambokshi, Pernem and Morpilla in Quepem.

The GBBN has planned for Wi-Fi hotspots in all the 428 villages in the state within three months. Priority will be given to remote villages in setting up the hotspots. “Some panchayats in urban areas may not need the Wi-Fi hotspots because of the presence of private internet service providers. The private players are averse to seeking clientele in rural areas because of low customer base,” said the official.

The state government is also changing to Bharat Broadband Network (Bharat Net) by 2025 to ensure high-speed rural connectivity. The central government project aims to provide internet service to nearly 2.5 lakh village panchayats across the country.

The GBBN fibre penetration in the state presently covers about 4,000 km with the service provider connecting all the panchayats, government offices, schools and colleges. The network is divided into two parts – backbone connectivity and last-mile connectivity. It presently provides internet service to 414 point of presence (POP) locations with 1 gbps connectivity.

Poor internet connectivity in the state is a major issue, with schoolchildren currently seen searching for good network coverage places on highways and top of hills.

Cyclone Tauktae damaged 50 per cent of the fibre network of GBBN. “The repair work is complete. We are monitoring the situation on day-to-day basis. Most of the net connection has been restored and wherever the connection is down, it is only temporary,” said the official source.