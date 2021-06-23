Orlim walkway incident due to hydrostatic pressure, inadequate weep holes: GSIDC

Margao: Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has cited two reasons for the under construction Orlim walkway incident, that occurred last Wednesday, where a deep crack developed leaving one side of the retaining wall tilting in a precarious condition.

Hydrostatic pressure and inadequate number of weep holes are the possibilities that the GSIDC has narrowed down on.

In a press statement issued, the GSIDC said that consultants had been appointed to supervise the work and that prima facie, the retaining wall tilted due to hydrostatic pressure due to the incessant rains.

“Prima facie it appears that the retaining wall has tilted due to hydrostatic pressure exerted on the under construction retaining wall, due to incessant rains. In the absence of an adequate number of weep holes, which relieve the hydrostatic pressure, the wall has tilted. The second possibility is that weep holes that have been provided may have got clogged. Non provision of adequate number of weep holes is a lapse on the part of the consultants and contractor. A simple exercise of providing adequate weep holes as per IRC code would have prevented this incident,” said GSIDC.

It further added that, “the cost of reconstructing the wall shall be recovered from the party found responsible for the failure with no additional financial implications on GSIDC.”

The incident had led to people on social media questioning the project. In response, GSIDC said, “As regards other issue that is viral on social media that water body has been encroached upon. There was an existing bund which people use as a pedestrian pathway to go to the church. The retaining walls were required because the formation level was raised, so that the pathway is usable even in the monsoons. In fact, huge cross drainages have been provided, whereas the ones that were existing were very small. One video shows somebody breaking concrete. That is not part of the retaining wall. It is plain cement concrete which serves as a levelling course, over which paver blocks will be laid.”