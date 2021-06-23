KTCL’s electric buses lying idle at depots

Panaji: The electric or e-buses purchased by the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) are presently lying idle with the Corporation since the last 42 days due to the COVID-related restrictions imposed in the state.

It may be noted that KTCL had commenced the electric bus service with ten e-buses from April 1 on select intrastate and interstate routes of Panaji, Margao, Canacona, Bicholim, Sankhali, Curchorem, Vasco, Ponda, Pernem, Karwar and Sawantwadi with no extra fare.

However, these buses could not operate for long, as the state government imposed statewide curfew from May 9 in order to break the COVID infection chain, resulting in restrictions on the movement of public.

“We received good response for a month after the start of the service, but now all the 30 air-conditioned electric buses are lying idle at different bus depots since May, resulting in losses to the Corporation,” said a KTCL official.

The fleet of the electric buses is managed and maintained by Olectra Greentech Limited in public private partnership (PPP) mode on operational expenditure (per km basis) model. However, the company has now raised an invoice to be paid at Rs 72 per day/kilometre for operating ten buses for a month.

According to sources in KTCL, the Corporation management is saying there has been no income since the last 40 days and hence the matter will be discussed at the board level. An official said the Corporation, which is without any fault on its part, will not be able to perform its part of the contract to pay the bill.

From the contract perspective, a ‘force majeure’ clause provides for temporary reprieve to a party from performing its obligations under a contract upon occurrence of an unforeseeable event.