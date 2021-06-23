Goa Board: candidate not satisfied with allocated marks will be given opportunity to appear for SSC exam

Panaji: The secretary of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), Geraldina Mendes has stated that any candidate registered for the SSC exam, who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him, will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam to be conducted by the Goa Board as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the same.

Mendes also informed that if any educational institution is not happy with the system of awarding marks provided by the Goa Board because the average is found too low to the standard of the existing batch of that school, then the school will have no option and necessarily have to follow the Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class X Board Exam 2021.

The Goa Board secretary, replying to some of the frequently asked questions on this policy based on the internal assessments conducted by schools, further stated that if any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, that school may conduct an offline/ online or a telephonic one-to-one assessment and record documentary evidences to certify these internal assessment-related recommendations.

“The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject,” she added, pointing out, “Furthermore, if a candidate has not answered the science practical for the Goa Board exam 2021, then the practical can be conducted in online mode and the marks sent separately with a covering letter.”

It has been also informed that in case the parents want to view the exam copies or want to verify the marks of their ward, after the result declaration by the Goa Board, the verification of marks should be allowed and proper explanation should be given by the head of the committee appointed for the purpose.

The secretary of Goa Board has further maintained that once the result committee of the school for SSC Board exam 2001 finalises the marks on the basis of tests/ exams, it has to ensure that the marks of students are aligned with the average marks provided by the Goa Board.