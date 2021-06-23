Digambar wants criminal cases filed against anti-IIT protestors withdrawn

Panaji: Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, on Tuesday, demanded withdrawal of the criminal cases filed against anti-IIT protestors, including Puja Melekar, a third-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) student, who topped the Goa University exam in analytical chemistry.

“The action of the government will be the best gift to the young girl for her success and will also encourage others to work hard in academics and at the same time be the warriors to protect the environment, forest, and identity of Goa. Melekar was at the forefront of the anti-IIT project agitation with the sole aim of protecting the cultivable land in her village at Shel-Melaulim. She continued to focus on academics as well,” Kamat said in a statement issued here.

He said that the cases filed against individuals and groups should be withdrawn at the earliest.

He stated that there are reports of poor internet connectivity in various parts of Goa, and added that the students are unable to attend the online classes which commenced from June 21 due to the non-availability of consistent and uninterrupted network connection.

“I had urged the government to activate the Intranet Optic Fibre Cable Network, which has reached all the panchayats in Goa to facilitate easy access of Network to students. Unfortunately, my consistent reminders to the government have not yielded any results till date, causing inconvenience to the students as well as the parents,” he said.

The Opposition Leader reiterated his demand to the government to come out with an academic action plan in view of the disruptions caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The irresponsible government has not acted on the same till date. This shows the lack of seriousness of the government with regards to the career of the students,” Kamat said.