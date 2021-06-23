KTCL suffering daily loss of Rs 20 lakh

Panaji: The COVID-19 situation in Goa has also hit the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), which is presently suffering a daily revenue loss of Rs 20 lakh.

According to sources in KTCL, the Corporation’s per kilometre earnings have reduced from Rs 30 to Rs 18 and in the 42-day COVID curfew period till date, the Corporation has incurred a total revenue loss of around Rs 8.40 crore.

The figure has been calculated after deducting the operational cost (including maintenance and expenses on diesel) from the last generated per day income.

For the first time in the last ten years, the KTCL is operating only 20-30 per cent of its full fleet strength of 523 buses on the interstate and intrastate routes. The Corporation’s normal fleet utilisation ranges between 72-75 per cent.

As the state government has started easing the COVID restrictions on weekly basis, the state-run transport Corporation has decided to commence its normal operations on all the 278 interstate and intrastate routes from July 1.

“We are presently running 117 buses, plying only in the mornings and evenings. We will resume our normal operations from July 1. With July and August together being the bleak season because passengers normally do not travel frequently in the rainy season and also with the colleges and schools remaining closed for students due to COVID, the number of passengers will be further reduced. It will be a huge challenge for the KTCL to bring it back financially to the pre-curfew days,” said an official from the Corporation.

He said the financial situation is so grim that the KTCL will have difficulty in arranging funds to meet its committed liabilities in the coming months.