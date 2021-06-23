Coronavirus’ Delta variant detected in Goa

Panaji: The health services directorate has gathered strong evidence that the highly infectious Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2 COVID-19 variant, is in circulation in Goa and was responsible for the havoc that was created during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 122 samples of the last two months from the state were sent for genome sequencing at the Pune-based National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) of which the reports of 33 samples sequenced have been received by the state.

As many as 26 of these 33 reports are of Delta variant, six are of B.1.617.1 variant that has been designated as Kappa and one sample has been detected positive for the Alpha variant, also known as lineage B.1.1.7. The directorate of health services said the reports of the remaining 89 samples are awaited.

The Delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020 and has been categorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a “variant of concern”.

“The reports show that maximum in this second wave is Delta; this variant is highly transmissible and infectivity is extremely high. That is why we had a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. We will wait for the reports of pending samples for the picture to be clearer,” state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said speaking to ‘The Navhind Times.’ He said there is a high possibility that majority of the pending samples will be of Delta variant.

Dr Betodkar informed that currently samples are being sent for genome sequencing to NCCS every 15 days from the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, North Goa District Hospital at Mapusa and the Victor Hospital in Margao. He informed that soon samples will be drawn from the South Goa District Hospital in Margao and the Sub-district Hospital in Ponda and will also be sent to the particular laboratory for genome sequencing. “We will continue to send our samples, as a new Delta Plus variant has been detected in neighbouring Maharashtra and few other states. So far we haven’t detected any case of the particular variant. Maharashtra, being closer to Goa, we can’t take any risk and will continue to send our samples for genome analysis and keep a check so as to prevent outbreak of the pandemic,” Dr Betodkar said.

The state is witnessing a significant drop in the daily fresh cases, but despite this, it is observed that the pace at which the COVID-19 positivity rate is declining in Goa is rather slow. According to a senior doctor of GMC, this could be due to the inadequate or low testing numbers in the state.

The doctor said on Tuesday that the state is currently testing only a limited number of people who include the suspected COVID-19 patients. “Hence, there is no let-up in the test positivity rate.”

“This is a time when our caseload and positivity rate are going down. If you see, the state’s positivity rate has fallen to seven to eight per cent from 51 per cent. It is not just from 15 per cent to eight per cent. I don’t see anything wrong if we are right now on eight per cent, looking at the peak we had. The positivity rate is taking time to get better because we at present aren’t testing enough,” the GMC doctor explained.

He claimed that at the moment it cannot be concluded that the Delta variant has any role in the pace at which the positivity rate is declining in the state.

The doctor pointed out that random tests are not being conducted to check the spread of the virus and added that the states which are reporting less than 5 per cent positivity rate on a daily basis have stressed more on testing the targeted population. He said Goa should test at least four to five thousand people on a daily basis.

“Not all people entering through border roads possess a COVID negative certificate or get tested for the virus after entering the state. Once we start testing them, possibly our positivity rate will go down more. Domestic travellers arriving by flights are coming with a negative certificate and that doesn’t count in our testing,” the doctor said.

He said that fewer people, particularly only the symptomatic ones are coming forward for testing and revealed that some people despite being aware that they had come in contact with positive persons are not turning up for testing or isolating themselves by following the COVID-19 protocols.

The senior doctor said there are areas like Margao and Ponda, which continue to report a high number of daily fresh cases as compared to the other areas in the state. He said the health department ought to focus on these areas with the right strategies.