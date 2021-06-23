22 cases of Delta Plus variant found in India

New Delhi: Twenty-two cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been detected in India, with 16 of them being reported from Maharashtra and the remaining from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, the government said on Tuesday.

India is among the ten countries where the Delta Plus mutation has been found so far, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

A statement issued by the Union Health Ministry stated INSACOG had informed that the Delta Plus variant, “currently a variant of concern (VOC),” has these characteristics – increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Besides India, the Delta Plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

The Delta variant is found in 80 countries around the world, including India, and it is a variant of concern, Bhushan said.

Cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Jalgaon and parts of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

“Any variant’s transmissibility and virulence decides whether it is a variant of concern or interest. Delta variant is found in 80 countries around the world, including India and it is a variant of concern. Delta Plus variant has been detected in nine countries besides India. In India, 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found and it is in the category of variant of interest, (and) not yet in the category of variant of concern,” Bhushan said at the briefing.