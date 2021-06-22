Ex-Bengal chief secy may lose retirement perks

Centre initiates major penalty proceedings

New Delhi: The Centre has initiated “major penalty proceedings” against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, amid a tug-of-war between the Union government and the Mamata Banerjee dispensation over him, which may deprive him of post-retirement benefits, partially or fully.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sent Bandyopadhyay, now an advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a “memorandum” mentioning the charges and giving him 30 days to reply, officials said Monday.

The former chief secretary has been warned of major penalty proceedings which allows the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part, they said.

The June 16 memorandum sent to Bandyopadhyay informs him that the Centre proposes to hold major penalty proceedings against him under Rule 8 of the All India services (Discipline and Appeal) rules, 1969, read with Rule 6 of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

“The substance of the imputations of misconduct or misbehaviour in respect of which the inquiry is proposed to be held is set out in the statement of Article of Charge,” it said.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer (retired) of West Bengal cadre, was “directed to submit within 30 days of the receipt of this memorandum a written statement of his defence and also to state whether he desires to be heard in-person”. “Major penalty proceedings have been initiated against Bandyopadhyay as per relevant service rules,” an official said.