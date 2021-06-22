Sunny, a shining example of overcoming adversity

JOSEPH PINTO | NT

Parra: With the pandemic hitting the state’s coastal belt badly, many working in the hospitality and allied industries have lost their jobs, as tourists have stopped visiting Goa.

Sunny Valawalkar, a taxi operator, who was doing fine before COVID-19 could strike, lost business as cases starting rising in the state and the tourist footfall started decreasing rapidly with restrictions in place during the curfew, which is presently in force.

To earn his daily bread, Sunny, a resident of Parra, was forced to try his hand at farming and fishing following which he finally took up a job as an ambulance driver.

Stating that his job involves ferrying COVID patients to hospitals, he said, “Initially it was scary with my family also not liking my decision. However, with no income, I had no choice but to convince my family,” said Sunny.

Recollecting his earlier days in the tourism industry, Sunny said he had worked in the hospitality industry as a storekeeper and supervisor for housekeeping in starred hotels before purchasing cars to start his tourist taxi business.

Remembering the initial days of curfew in the state, Sunny said when almost everything was shut, he started helping COVID patients and their families by providing them ration.

“I used to work with a non-governmental organisation to help COVID patients obtain medicines. When I became aware of a vacancy to drive an ambulance, I took up the job without any fear unlike others. I had heard that nobody was ready to take up the job fearing that they could be infected by coronavirus, as the job involved ferrying COVID patients to medical facilities,” said Sunny, who faced hurdles initially like convincing his family, which includes two children.

“I had to keep my wife and kids at my in-laws’ place. Slowly my family got adjusted to the situation,” said Sunny further stating that his job has no fixed timing and he has to work 24×7 by attending to calls at unearthly hours too. “Whenever I receive a call, I need to rush to the spot to take the COVID patient to hospital.”

Sharing his experience as ambulance driver, Sunny said that on one occasion, a patient died in the ambulance while being ferried to a medical facility. He said that he took the deceased’s body to the hospital from where the body had to be shifted to a hearse van that later handed over the body to the deceased’s family.

“Presently I drive an ambulance that has been donated by the Calangute MLA to the three villages of Reis Magos, Pilerne and Nerul. I have been provided protection while driving the ambulance with a disinfectant spray, which can be used once a patient is ferried to hospital. I need to wash the ambulance every day before I attend calls. I, along with another driver, will be provided training by Red Cross Society on how to administer first aid and how to handle oxygen, as it is essential in case of an emergency to handle heart and COVID patients. My ambulance is fitted with an oxygen cylinder,” he said.