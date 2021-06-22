No proposal of alliance, says Tanawade

Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that as of today, it will contest the forthcoming assembly elections on its own strength. State BJP president Sadanand Tanawade said that the stand of BJP at this juncture is to contest forthcoming state assembly elections on its own strength with the support of people and workers.

“There is no proposal of alliance with any party and we are confident of getting an absolute majority,” he added, observing that it is too early to talk about any alliance.

When asked about the chances of independent MLA Govind Gaude joining BJP, he said that it is too early to say anything on this issue.