No under-reporting of COVID deaths, state govt tells HC

Panaji: Stating that though there were some instances of late reporting, which have been rectified now, the state government on Monday told the High Court of Bombay at Goa that there has been no under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths.

The High Court was hearing petitions related to COVID management in the state.

The Advocate General also said that on the basis of the state’s experience during the peak of the second wave, the government is confident that the buffer stock of oxygen present with it is sufficient to cater to the requirements during the expected third wave. “Even then, we request the expert committee to review the buffer stock and the possible requirements,” he said before the court.

A petitioner contended that the oxygen buffer stock of 40 kilolitres (KL) is very less than the possible requirement during the expected third wave.

The High Court observed that it is not its domain to calculate the requirements and said there are Supreme Court directions in this regard and hoped that the authorities complied with them. On buffer stock, the state government said the apex court has directed the central government to create a buffer stock, “though we have buffer stock of 40 KL.”

The petitioners also submitted before the High Court that the cost of medicines for the treatment of mucormycosis is high.

The Advocate General said the treatment is being provided free of cost in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

On an earlier occasion, the High Court had adjourned hearing in the petitions related to COVID management in Goa to June 21 at the request of the Advocate General. The High Court had said, “At the request of the Advocate General, stand over to June 21. The matters to be taken up at the end of the admission board.”

The High Court had directed the petitioners to submit a chart in coordination with the government lawyers, only on the pending issues requiring judicial intervention. The pending issues have been submitted by the petitioners.

Several petitions were filed in the High Court in May alleging mismanagement of COVID situation when the COVID-related daily death toll in the state was at its peak.

The High Court had directed the state government to make COVID-negative certificate, issued 72 hours prior to travel, mandatory for those coming to Goa from other states, from May 10. The restriction was, however, not applicable to those bringing in essential commodities into the state.