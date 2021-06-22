Digital fare meters: no interim relief to cab operators

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday refused to grant interim relief to contract carriage cabs from installing digital fare meters.

The High Court Division Bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar said, “According to us, grant of the interim relief would amount to restraining the state from implementing Rule 140 of the said Rules. Normally, there is a presumption of constitutionality and such reliefs cannot be granted unless a case of manifest arbitrariness has been made out. At least, in the facts of this case, and again, prima facie, it cannot be said that some case of manifest arbitrariness has been made out.”

The High Court also said, “Rule 140 of the said Rules requires every motor cab plying in the state of Goa to be fitted with a fare meter of digital type with printer and Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking device approved by the State Transport Authority from the date notified. The date has now been notified and, therefore, notices were issued to the petitioners to comply,” the High Court said.

It further said, “It is always open to the petitioners or every tourist vehicles/contract carriage vehicles to comply with this requirement, without prejudice to their rights and contentions in this petition. However, having regard to the nature of requirement imposed by the Rule, and the circumstances referred to by the Advocate General, we cannot say that such a requirement is manifestly arbitrary at the prima facie stage itself. Therefore, no case is made out for grant of any interim relief, save and except to observe that the compliances can be without prejudice.”

A counsel for the petitioner Cavelossim Tourist Taxi Owners Association submitted that the state has itself made a distinction between different types of motor cabs for several purposes, but this distinction has been ignored when it comes to enacting Rule 140 of the Goa Motor Vehicles Rules, 1991, which is challenged as being unconstitutional in this petition.

He submitted that the tourist vehicles or the contract carriage vehicles, whose owners have instituted the present petition, usually operate on the basis of fixed charges from point to point and that the functioning of such tourist vehicles/contract carriage vehicles will be rendered extremely difficult if Rule 140 of the said Rules, which is quite widely worded, is sought to be enforced qua the tourist vehicles/contract carriage vehicles.

On the other hand, the Advocate General pointed out that there is a serious issue of overcharging from the tourists and locals by all the motor cabs in the state of Goa.

He submitted that there are complaints that the charges demanded by the motor cabs are at times greater than the flight tickets and that some amount of regulation is absolutely necessary and this is precisely what Rule 140 of the said Rules provides.

He submitted that implementation of Rule 140 will not only ensure transparency in the charges demanded, but will also go a long way in providing security to the commuters. He also submitted that grant of interim relief would virtually amount to grant of final reliefs at the interim stage and that Rule 140 of the said Rules is not at all arbitrary or unconstitutional and, therefore, no interim relief may be granted in this petition.