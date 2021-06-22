CZMP public hearings likely to turn chaotic

Compilation of individual coastal maps yet to be completed

Panaji: The public hearings on Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), which are scheduled to begin from July 8 may not go on smoothly, as the environment department has not yet completed the compilation of the compared and examined individual draft coastal maps submitted by local bodies to incorporate the same into the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan prepared by the Chennai-based agency National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) had received over 4,000 objections and suggestions to the draft CZMP including self-prepared plans from local bodies after it was found that crucial details were missing in the draft plan prepared by the NCSCM. This was one of the reasons for the last hearings ending in chaos.

The compiled data and the related ground-truth report are supposed to be placed during the public hearings for their perusal but it appears that the process may not be completed before July 8, the public hearing day.

As per the set procedure, once the compiled data is ready, it will have to be placed before the GCZMA for consideration and all the objections relating to khazan lands will then be forwarded to the water resource department (WRD) and agriculture department. With regard to the issues pertaining to fishing wards, the fishing department will be given the task to examine and do the ground-truthing.

To address the objections related to wrong mapping of mangroves and sand dunes, the GCZMA will constitute a committee of experts to conduct field visits as well as use aerial photographs, satellite imagery and other techniques in which data is gathered at a distance for analysis. This entire process will take a month.

“The NGT has granted us limited time till August 31 to complete the hearings and finalise the draft plan, so we can’t wait any longer for compiled data and ground-truthing report to be ready and then run around villages for consultation. We will complete the hearings and simultaneously wait for the ground-truthing to get completed and also incorporate new suggestions received during the upcoming hearings. We have already addressed the issue relating to port limit and rectified error in structure mapping on plan,” an environment department official said.

The other possible difficulty to be faced by the public is the 15-minute time slot fixed for each speaker to explain the grievances. A number of speakers may not be satisfied with this time limit and hence the purpose of holding the fresh hearings may be defeated.

However, officials claim that there is no likelihood of the public hearings turning chaotic this time because the hearings will be extended for more days until every speaker gets an opportunity to speak.

The environment department has so far received names of 22 speakers in addition to all those speakers who could not speak during the March 7 public hearings; these speakers will be given an opportunity to speak this time.

During the last public hearings, many villages and municipalities in the state had rejected the draft CZMP claiming that the detailed and accurate plans produced by them were ignored.