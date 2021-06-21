‘Sindhu to be under pressure in Tokyo’

New Delhi: Rio Games silver medallist PV Sindhu will be under a lot more pressure at the Tokyo Olympics and it will be tough to repeat her medal-winning performance given the lack of match practice in the run-up to the showpiece event, reckons former doubles player Jwala Gutta.

All the focus was on London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in the run-up to the Rio Games but it was Sindhu who stunned the world with her silver medal winning feat five years back.

However, this time Sindhu will carry a billion hopes as she remains one of the favourites to claim a medal at the delayed Tokyo Games, beginning July 23.

“I hope that she gets a medal. There is definitely going to be more pressure than last time on Sindhu,” Jwala said during a discussion on ‘Indian badminton Prospect’ in bakstage app.

“In Rio, the circumstance were completely different for Sindhu, now the situation has completely changed, the focus is more on her and it depends on her how she takes this pressure.

“I hope she takes it positively. Rio wasn’t easy but Tokyo will definitely won’t be easy. Everybody knows her game, everybody watched her.”

Jwala also said, the fact that players have not been able to play a lot of tournaments this time due to COVID-19 is also a concern.

“Even before the second wave, situation wasn’t favourable for Indians, while in Europe few tournaments happened. The problem with the Indian system is that Sindhu is one of a kind.

“When she is sparring with somebody, it is not of the same level, while the Chinese, Koreans are a team of 20-30 players. Whether it is Tai Tzu Ying or the Chinese, I am definitely sure they are working really hard. Koreans are also playing well. Thai girls are playing well. The Japanese too.

“Sindhu was going through a personal thing with the confusion of coaches, so there has been no consistency in the way things should be before the Olympics.

“Our players didn’t get enough match practice also because Indians were blacklisted from travelling due to COVID, that is the biggest disadvantage for Indians.”

Jwala says Sindhu should scan through all the videos of her past matches and work on her strategy.